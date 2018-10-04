Islanders' Anders Lee: Named captain

Lee has been named captain of the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Some might view Lee as a curious choice as he is playing out the last year of his contract. While no negotiations have been reported, perhaps this is a sign that the Islanders expect to re-sign the 28-year old forward. Lee played on the top line with John Tavares last season but with Tavares now playing for the Maple Leafs, Lee is expected to line up on the second-line with Brock Nelson and Jordan Eberle this year.