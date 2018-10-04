Islanders' Anders Lee: Named captain
Lee has been named captain of the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Some might view Lee as a curious choice as he is playing out the last year of his contract. While no negotiations have been reported, perhaps this is a sign that the Islanders expect to re-sign the 28-year old forward. Lee played on the top line with John Tavares last season but with Tavares now playing for the Maple Leafs, Lee is expected to line up on the second-line with Brock Nelson and Jordan Eberle this year.
More News
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Lights lamp twice in preseason loss•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Ready to play•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Scoring drop looming•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Lights the lamp 40 times•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Scores twice in 7-6 loss•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Notches career-best 35th goal•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...