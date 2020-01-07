Islanders' Anders Lee: Nets only tally Monday
Lee scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 1-0 win over the Avalanche.
Lee's tally at 6:54 of the third period was all the offense that could be found in the contest. The Islanders' captain has just two points in his last six games, but he has four points in the three outings prior to his recent quiet stretch. Overall, the 29-year-old has 12 goals, 24 points, 99 shots on goal and 78 hits through 41 appearances.
