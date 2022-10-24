Lee scored twice on the power play, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Lee accounted for both of the Islanders' goals in the loss. The 32-year-old winger continues to play well early in the year -- he's up to four tallies and three assists through six contests. He's added 17 shots, 11 hits and 12 PIM while playing a top-six role. Lee has a couple of 30-goal seasons under his belt, though the last was when he scored 40 in 2017-18. Still, it appears he's been one of the players to benefit the most with the change of head coaches from Barry Trotz to Lane Lambert.