Islanders' Anders Lee: Nets pair to tie league lead

Lee scored two goals and recorded eight shots during Friday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.

The two tallies pull Lee into a three-way tie for the league lead in goals (24) with Nikita Kucherov and Alex Ovechkin. It's impressive company, and after breaking out last season, the 27-year-old winger is well on his way to shattering those career-high marks. It's definitely worth noting that Lee will struggle to maintain his 25.5 shooting percentage, but he should be able to continue providing consistent offense skating with John Tavares and Josh Bailey in all situations.