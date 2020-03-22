Islanders' Anders Lee: Not what the team paid for

Lee hasn't returned much on the Islander's investment in him this season.

Before the season was suspended Lee only had 20 goals, 23 assists, with a rating of plus-8 in 68 games. These are not the numbers the Islanders or Lee expected when Lee signed a seven-year $49 million contract last July. The problem is that Lee is not anything more than an average skate handler or puck handler and doesn't possess a hard shot either. What Lee does well is park his body in front of the net and use his size to his advantage. The problem is that with the lack of offensive talent on the Islanders, that big body in front of the net isn't the advantage it used to be, especially since the Isles lost John Tavares to free agency and haven't been able to come anywhere near replacing his level of talent.