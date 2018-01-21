Islanders' Anders Lee: Notches 27th goal of season
Lee scored his 27th goal of the season as the Islanders defeated the Blackhawks 7-3 on Saturday.
Lee is well on his way to posting the best season of his career in both goals and assists. He is the perfect fit on a line with John Tavares as he knows exactly what his job is. Tavares is relied upon to carry the puck and draw the defenses attention while Lee is positioned in front of the next where he can screen the goaltender, deflect shots, and put in rebounds. Lee could very well be on his way to a 40-goal season.
