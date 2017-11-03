Islanders' Anders Lee: Notches three-point night in loss
Lee scored two goals and recorded an assist during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Washington.
Currently sporting a seven-game point streak with six goals and 13 points, Lee is absolutely scorching hot. He's locked into a top-line role flanking John Tavares, and the duo has caught fire since Josh Bailey has rejoined them at the top of the Islanders' depth chart. After scoring a career-high 34 goals and 52 points last season, it appears Lee is well on his way to posting new personal bests.
