Islanders' Anders Lee: Notches three-point night in loss

Lee scored two goals and recorded an assist during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Washington.

Currently sporting a seven-game point streak with six goals and 13 points, Lee is absolutely scorching hot. He's locked into a top-line role flanking John Tavares, and the duo has caught fire since Josh Bailey has rejoined them at the top of the Islanders' depth chart. After scoring a career-high 34 goals and 52 points last season, it appears Lee is well on his way to posting new personal bests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories