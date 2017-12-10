Islanders' Anders Lee: Now third in NHL in goals

Lee moved into a tie for third in goals in the NHL with his 17th of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Lee doesn't get the love he deserves. He's scoring a point-per-game pace and is tied with teammate John Tavares and Calgary's Sean Monahan. And he's just two goals behind Tampa's Nikita Kucherov.

