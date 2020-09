Lee notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 6.

Lee set up Devon Toews for a wrap-around goal in the first period, but that was the extent of the Islanders' offense. In the Eastern Conference finals, Lee was limited to four helpers in six games. The winger had seven goals, four assists, 72 shots on net and 58 hits during the Islanders' 22 postseason games.