Islanders' Anders Lee: On career pace

Lee scored his 12th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over Ottawa.

Whoa -- Lee continues to shred along at a point-per-game pace (23 in 23). Last season, he set new highs in goals (34) and points (52), but Lee is about to blow that right out of the water. Use him well.

