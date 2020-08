Lee scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3. He also produced three hits and two PIM.

Lee muscled a backhander past Carter Hart from the doorstep to give New York a 3-1 lead just under four minutes into the third period. The Islanders' captain has now lit the lamp in each of the first three games of the series, giving him six goals overall through 12 playoff contests.