Islanders' Anders Lee: One of each in win
Lee scored a goal and dished a power-play assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Lee opened the scoring at 8:46 of the first period. He later supplied the primary helper on Jordan Eberle's power-play goal in the middle frame. Lee added three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in the contest. After an 11-game goalless run, Lee has tallied in each of his last two outings. The 29-year-old is up to seven scores and 13 points in 25 appearances this season.
