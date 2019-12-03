Islanders' Anders Lee: One of each in win

Lee scored a goal and dished a power-play assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Lee opened the scoring at 8:46 of the first period. He later supplied the primary helper on Jordan Eberle's power-play goal in the middle frame. Lee added three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in the contest. After an 11-game goalless run, Lee has tallied in each of his last two outings. The 29-year-old is up to seven scores and 13 points in 25 appearances this season.