Lee netted a goal, registered an assist and fired four shots on target in Thursday's 6-3 win over Colorado.

Lee grabbed the second goal of the game for the Isles before he assisted Adam Pelech's tally in the second period. With the pair of points, Lee is up to six goals, nine assists, 74 shots on net and 26 hits through 28 games this season. The 14-year NHL veteran is currently behind the 50-plus point pace that he's accustomed to, but has four points and 23 shots on goal in his last seven games, showcasing that he hasn't lost his ability to create goal-scoring opportunities. His current fantasy value is best in deep leagues, but his extensive track record makes him a decent player to hold onto in most formats.