Lee scored a goal on two shots, went plus-2, added three hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Lee has scored six goals over his last six contests. The 34-year-old played in his 800th career game Thursday -- all with the Islanders -- and he's earned 279 tallies and 207 helpers. He's been in peak form in 2024-25 with 19 goals, 14 assists, 122 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-9 rating through 41 appearances. That puts him on pace to top his career high of 62 points from 2017-18, though he's just a little behind pace to match that season's 40-goal performance.