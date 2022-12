Lee score a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Lee tallied with 1:02 left in the first period. He's picked up two goals and two assists in eight outings in December, a much slower pace than he displayed over the first six weeks of the season. The 32-year-old is up to 10 goals, 23 points, 93 shots on net, a plus-2 rating, 54 hits and 34 PIM through 32 contests as a fixture in the Islanders' top six.