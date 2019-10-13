Islanders' Anders Lee: Picks up second goal of year

Lee scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.

Lee one-timed a Matthew Barzal centering pass early in the second period to get the Islanders on the board. It was the second goal -- and point -- of the season for the 29-year-old, who is off to a bit of a middling start after racking up 102 goals the past three seasons. He's reached or eclipsed the 25-goal plateau in four of his five seasons and is a good bet to score somewhere between 25 and 35 again in 2019-20.