Lee scored as the Islanders rolled past the winless Sharks 5-2 Tuesday.

Lee, who recorded three assists during his last outing Saturday, gave the slow-starting Islanders a lift with a tip-in goal at 10:03 of the second period. Lee's first tally of the season sparked the Islanders to a three-goal frame. Lee seemed to have a hand in about all aspects of the match Tuesday. He generated six shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating. For good measure, Lee was issued a two-minute penalty.