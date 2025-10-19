Le scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Senators.

With just over a minute left in regulation, the Islanders' captain won a battle for the puck with Jordan Spence in the offensive zone, spun around and tucked it home behind Linus Ullmark to break a 4-4 tie. The three-point performance marked the first points of the season for Lee, who got held off the scoresheet through New York's first four games. The 35-year-old is closing in on a big milestone -- he needs nine more goals to reach 300 for his career.