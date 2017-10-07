Islanders' Anders Lee: Poor showing Friday
Lee went minus-2 with four empty shots on goal Friday, as the Islanders lost on the road 5-0 to the Blue Jackets.
We wouldn't panic about Lee's lackluster opening performance, as it clearly was a team-wide struggle by New York. The 27-year-old left winger notched a career-high 52 points (34 goals, 18 assists) last season, so expect his production to level out in due time, even though it's highly unlikely that he'll match his ridiculous 17.8 shooting percentage from 2016-17.
More News
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Ends on high note in Sunday's win•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Two goals make 33 on season•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Reaches 30-goal plateau•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Asserts self as team's goals leader•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Two-point night in win over crosstown rivals•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Lights lamp twice Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...