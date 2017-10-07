Islanders' Anders Lee: Poor showing Friday

Lee went minus-2 with four empty shots on goal Friday, as the Islanders lost on the road 5-0 to the Blue Jackets.

We wouldn't panic about Lee's lackluster opening performance, as it clearly was a team-wide struggle by New York. The 27-year-old left winger notched a career-high 52 points (34 goals, 18 assists) last season, so expect his production to level out in due time, even though it's highly unlikely that he'll match his ridiculous 17.8 shooting percentage from 2016-17.