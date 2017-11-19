Islanders' Anders Lee: Posts two goals Saturday
Lee registered two goals and three shots during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
Lee has been scorching of late with three goals and three assists in his last three games. The 27-year-old winger is thriving on the top line with John Tavares and Josh Bailey and is well on his way to besting his career-high of 52 points set a season ago. The hot streak may fade, but a 55-60 point season is certainly within reach.
More News
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Registers two helpers in win•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Buries ninth goal of season•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Notches three-point night in loss•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Bags two apples in win•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Rolling offensively•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Three-point performance leads team to win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...