Islanders' Anders Lee: Posts two goals Saturday

Lee registered two goals and three shots during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Lee has been scorching of late with three goals and three assists in his last three games. The 27-year-old winger is thriving on the top line with John Tavares and Josh Bailey and is well on his way to besting his career-high of 52 points set a season ago. The hot streak may fade, but a 55-60 point season is certainly within reach.