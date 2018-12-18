Islanders' Anders Lee: Posts two points

Lee scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's win over the Avalanche.

Lee had a nifty redirect on his first goal, as Nick Leddy rocketed a slap shot from the blue line and Lee got enough of the backhand of his stick on the puck to steer it past Semyon Varlamov. Lee now has 12 goals and 12 assists in 32 games, and nine of his points have come on the power play. Look for him to keep the momentum rolling Tuesday against the Coyotes.