Play

Islanders' Anders Lee: Pots game-winner Tuesday

Lee scored the overtime game-winner in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Devils.

The 29-year-old added six shots, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Lee has found the back of the net in back-to-back games, and he's been very productive since the beginning of December, scoring seven goals and 14 points in his last 18 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories