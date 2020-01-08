Islanders' Anders Lee: Pots game-winner Tuesday
Lee scored the overtime game-winner in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Devils.
The 29-year-old added six shots, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Lee has found the back of the net in back-to-back games, and he's been very productive since the beginning of December, scoring seven goals and 14 points in his last 18 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.