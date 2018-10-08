Islanders' Anders Lee: Pots second goal of campaign

Lee scored the game-winning goal and fired six shots on net in Monday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

It was Lee's second goal of the season -- both came on the power play -- and he's adding to his fantasy value by shooting 11 times in the last two games. His spot in the top-six is clearly secure as Lee chases the 40-goal mark he hit last campaign.

