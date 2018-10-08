Islanders' Anders Lee: Pots second goal of campaign
Lee scored the game-winning goal and fired six shots on net in Monday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.
It was Lee's second goal of the season -- both came on the power play -- and he's adding to his fantasy value by shooting 11 times in the last two games. His spot in the top-six is clearly secure as Lee chases the 40-goal mark he hit last campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...