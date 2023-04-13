Lee delivered a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
Lee's goal, a deflection from Sebastian Aho's shot, was icing on the cake for an Islanders team that clinched a playoff berth. The team captain finishes the regular season at 50 points (28 goals, 22 assists), including 14 points on the man advantage.
