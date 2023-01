Lee netted a power-play goal in the Islanders' 2-1 shootout loss to Dallas on Tuesday.

Lee's marker came at 13:39 of the first period and tied the game at 1-1. He has 15 goals and 30 points in 42 contests this season. Lee had been held to a goal and no assists in his previous five games, but perhaps his marker Tuesday will mark the end of his cold spell.