Islanders' Anders Lee: Ready to play
Lee is ready to begin his first season without John Tavares, Newsday reports.
Lee is in the final year of his contract and there haven't been any negotiations with the team at this time. The Islanders are likely waiting to see how Lee performs without John Tavares as his center. Lee will likely drop down to the second line with Brock Nelson feeding him the puck although he should still play on the top power play unit. Lee is in the final season of a four-year $15 million contract he signed in 2015. Lee had 40 goals and 22 points last season. If Lee were to approach those goal totals this season, he would be in store for a healthy raise, but one in which the Islanders may not want to pay and thus could look to trade him before the trade deadline in February.
More News
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Scoring drop looming•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Lights the lamp 40 times•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Scores twice in 7-6 loss•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Notches career-best 35th goal•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Adds two points during 5-on-5 play•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Scores 30th goal of campaign•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...