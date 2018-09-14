Islanders' Anders Lee: Ready to play

Lee is ready to begin his first season without John Tavares, Newsday reports.

Lee is in the final year of his contract and there haven't been any negotiations with the team at this time. The Islanders are likely waiting to see how Lee performs without John Tavares as his center. Lee will likely drop down to the second line with Brock Nelson feeding him the puck although he should still play on the top power play unit. Lee is in the final season of a four-year $15 million contract he signed in 2015. Lee had 40 goals and 22 points last season. If Lee were to approach those goal totals this season, he would be in store for a healthy raise, but one in which the Islanders may not want to pay and thus could look to trade him before the trade deadline in February.