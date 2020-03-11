Islanders' Anders Lee: Records helper Tuesday
Lee posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.
The 29-year-old winger has a modest three-game point streak with a goal and two helpers in that span. Lee is up to 43 points (20 tallies, 23 assists), 195 shots, 102 hits and 47 PIM through 58 contests this season. A top-line role and solid physicality will likely maintain Lee's status as a solid option for fantasy owners.
