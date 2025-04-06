Lee produced an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Lee ended his two-game slide on offense. While he doesn't have a multi-point effort since Jan. 28, this was just his third stretch of multiple contests without a point in that same span. Lee is up to 27 goals, 24 helpers, 219 shots on net, 119 hits and a plus-8 rating over 76 outings. This is his highest point total in six years, so Lee can help fantasy managers both as a depth scorer and a source of physical play.