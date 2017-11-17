Islanders' Anders Lee: Registers two helpers in win

Lee recorded two assists and received a minor penalty during Thursday's 6-4 win over Carolina.

After posting a breakout 34-goal, 52-point showing last year, Lee has been even better to start 2017-18. He's up to nine goals, 19 points and 42 shots through 18 contests, and he's also sporting solid peripheral numbers with 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating. Locked into a ripe fantasy setup skating with John Tavares in all situations, the 27-year-old winger should continue to be viewed as a go-to fantasy asset in all settings.