Lee (undisclosed) returned to practice for the Islanders on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lee missed practice on Tuesday. The Islanders didn't state a reason for his absence other than to say he was "unavailable." Perhaps Lee received a veteran maintenance day, or it was something personal. Either way, it doesn't matter, as Lee was back at practice Wednesday and will play Thursday in the season opener versus the Panthers.
