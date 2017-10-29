Islanders' Anders Lee: Rolling offensively

Lee doled out a pair of assists is Saturday's 6-2 road win over the Predators.

The Isles blitzed backup netminder Juuse Saros, and Lee was the primary setup man on the first two of Jonathan Tavares' goals en route to a hat trick for the latter. Lee seems to be grossly overlooked in season-long formats, but he's getting the job done with 10 points (six goals, four assists) and a plus-3 rating through the first 11 contests.