Lee scored a goal on four shots and had one hit in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
After Montreal failed to clear its zone, Lee found himself all alone in front of the net and took a couple of whacks before putting the puck behind Sam Montembeault to tie the game, 1-1, with a little more than a minute left in the second period. It was the third consecutive game with a goal for Lee, who has four goals and three assists over the last five outings.
