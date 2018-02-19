Islanders' Anders Lee: Scores 30th goal of campaign
Lee scored a goal, recorded an assist and registered four shots during Monday's 5-3 loss to Minnesota.
This was Lee's first multi-point showing since Dec. 29, and he collected just five goals and two assists during the 22-game drought in between. The dry spell also had him off the top line for stretches, but Lee's been back with John Tavares and Josh Bailey of late, and the trio has now connected for a high-end 5.27 goals per 60 minutes this season. It wouldn't be shocking if this breakout showing kick-started another offensive surge from the American winger.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...