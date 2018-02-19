Islanders' Anders Lee: Scores 30th goal of campaign

Lee scored a goal, recorded an assist and registered four shots during Monday's 5-3 loss to Minnesota.

This was Lee's first multi-point showing since Dec. 29, and he collected just five goals and two assists during the 22-game drought in between. The dry spell also had him off the top line for stretches, but Lee's been back with John Tavares and Josh Bailey of late, and the trio has now connected for a high-end 5.27 goals per 60 minutes this season. It wouldn't be shocking if this breakout showing kick-started another offensive surge from the American winger.