Lee scored the final tally as the Islanders defeated the Capitals 4-1 on Tuesday.

Lee has been scoreless in his last five games before scoring late in the third period of the Islanders' win Tuesday. Lee has 27 goals and 44 points on the season, but that point total seems to likely be the lowest he has accumulated in a non-COVID-19 shortened season since he had 36 points during the 2015-16 campaign.