Islanders' Anders Lee: Scores for second consecutive game

Lee scored for the second straight game and added a helper in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.

Lee has been dynamite on the top line with John Tavares this season and now has 13 goals and 25 points in 24 contests. The 27-year-old has become a must-own fantasy forward due to his lethal shot and power-play production. Lee has become a fixture with the man advantage and is proving his 34-goal 2016-17 campaign was no fluke. Keep him rolling.