Islanders' Anders Lee: Scores for second consecutive game
Lee scored for the second straight game and added a helper in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.
Lee has been dynamite on the top line with John Tavares this season and now has 13 goals and 25 points in 24 contests. The 27-year-old has become a must-own fantasy forward due to his lethal shot and power-play production. Lee has become a fixture with the man advantage and is proving his 34-goal 2016-17 campaign was no fluke. Keep him rolling.
More News
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: On career pace•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Posts two goals Saturday•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Registers two helpers in win•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Buries ninth goal of season•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Notches three-point night in loss•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Bags two apples in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...