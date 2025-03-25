Lee scored a goal on seven shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Lee has three goals and four assists over 12 outings in March. That's not outstanding offense, but he's been pretty steady by going no more than one game at a time without a point during the month. The 34-year-old winger has 26 goals, 48 points, 199 shots on net, 111 hits and a plus-16 rating through 70 appearances, and he should be able to get to the 50-point mark for the fifth time in his career.