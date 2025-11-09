Lee netted a goal in Saturday's 5-0 shutout victory over the Rangers.

Lee slammed the door shut by tallying a goal with 30 seconds remaining in regulation. The 35-year-old winger is up to three goals, 11 points and 43 shots on net in 15 games this season. He has three points in his last four games and will vie for the sixth 50-plus point season in year 14 with the Islanders. He has solid fantasy value in standard formats.