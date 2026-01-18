Lee scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Lee tallied with 2:56 left in the third period while the Islanders had an extra attacker. It didn't spark a late comeback, but it ended a nine-game span in which Lee was limited to just one assist and 22 shots on net. The 35-year-old winger's recent inconsistency is part of a larger trend of shaky scoring for the Islanders. He's at 11 goals, 27 points, 120 shots on net, 42 hits, 25 PIM, 24 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 48 appearances.