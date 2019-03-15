Islanders' Anders Lee: Scores late to bury Habs

Lee scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

While it was only his eighth point in a stretch of 24 games, Lee's goal dealt a massive blow to Montreal's playoff hopes, as New York's captain converted on a two-on-one opportunity late in the third period, after a miscommunication on the part of two Montreal players. Thursday's deciding goal represents his 25th of the season, giving Lee 45 points through 70 games in 2018-19.