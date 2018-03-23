Islanders' Anders Lee: Scores twice in 7-6 loss
Lee scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Lightning.
Lee was one of three Islanders to post a two-goal performance, but that still wasn't enough to keep pace with Tampa Bay's high-powered offense, which ended up sticking Lee with a minus-1 rating. He's up to 38 goals this season -- just six behind Alex Ovechkin's league-leading total. Five of those tallies have come in the past three games.
