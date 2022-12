Lee tallied a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Lee opened the scoring just a minute into the first period, ripping a wrist shot past Tristan Jarry after a Pittsburgh turnover. He'd add his second goal in the final frame, burying a rebound to cap the Islanders' 5-1 victory. The 32-year-old winger has points in three straight contests with three goals and two assists in that span. Lee now has 13 goals and 15 assists through 36 games this season.