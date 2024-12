Lee scored a goal, took three shots and recorded two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

Lee scored in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season, as he was coming off a two-goal performance in the 6-3 win over the same Penguins team on Saturday. Lee has cracked the scoresheet five times over his last four games, tallying three goals and two helpers in that stretch.