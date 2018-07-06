Islanders' Anders Lee: Scoring drop looming
Lee will get a new center in 2018-19 after John Tavares signed in Toronto and that is likely to have a significant impact on his production, reports The Athletic.
The Tavares Effect is significant. Lee delivered 0.7 points per game with Tavares, but that number dropped to 0.49 without the stud center. Lee may be a 40-goal, one-hit wonder and sadly, most dynasty owners already expect that to be the case. Trading him now will be a loss, so wait to leverage his first big outburst of next season. You might be able to convince someone the effect isn't as significant as it seems.
More News
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Lights the lamp 40 times•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Scores twice in 7-6 loss•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Notches career-best 35th goal•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Adds two points during 5-on-5 play•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Scores 30th goal of campaign•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Moved off top line•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...