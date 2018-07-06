Islanders' Anders Lee: Scoring drop looming

Lee will get a new center in 2018-19 after John Tavares signed in Toronto and that is likely to have a significant impact on his production, reports The Athletic.

The Tavares Effect is significant. Lee delivered 0.7 points per game with Tavares, but that number dropped to 0.49 without the stud center. Lee may be a 40-goal, one-hit wonder and sadly, most dynasty owners already expect that to be the case. Trading him now will be a loss, so wait to leverage his first big outburst of next season. You might be able to convince someone the effect isn't as significant as it seems.