Lee finished the season with 28 goals, 18 assists, and a rating of minus-11.
Lee admitted during the season that it took him a bit to feel normal coming into this season after recovering from a torn ACL. His 28 goals were far short of the 40 he posted in 2017-18, but he hopes a typical offseason will allow him to reach that plateau once again.
