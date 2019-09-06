Islanders' Anders Lee: Sense of relief
Lee stated Friday how relieved he is to have signed a long-term contract with the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lee signed a seven-year $49 million contract with the Islanders in July. The goal totals took a dip for Lee last season as he was no longer playing with the departed John Tavares. Lee is expected to open the season on the top line with Matthew Barzal where his job will be to park his big frame in front of the opposing goaltender and look to tip in shots along with putting in rebounds. Lee should once again approach the 30-goal mark this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.