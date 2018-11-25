Islanders' Anders Lee: Singles nights over for now
Lee set up two goals Saturday in a 4-1 win over Carolina.
It was Lee's first multi-point effort in almost a month. His last one came October 28. Lee remains on pace to deliver 65 points, but his goals are indeed down from his 40-snipe high in 2017-18. But 25 goals are still solid. His owner may be frustrated with him -- that could work to your advantage. Lee's overall fantasy value remains solid.
