Islanders' Anders Lee: Singles nights over for now

Lee set up two goals Saturday in a 4-1 win over Carolina.

It was Lee's first multi-point effort in almost a month. His last one came October 28. Lee remains on pace to deliver 65 points, but his goals are indeed down from his 40-snipe high in 2017-18. But 25 goals are still solid. His owner may be frustrated with him -- that could work to your advantage. Lee's overall fantasy value remains solid.