Lee (knee) was spotted skating on his own at New York's morning skate Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz continues to insist that Lee won't be available this postseason, but the winger's ability to skate at this point in his recovery from an ACL injury suggests he should be ready to go by training camp ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. He continues to be around the team and provide off-ice leadership during the Islanders' playoff run.