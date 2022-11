Lee registered two shots during Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Coyotes.

Lee, who did not participate in Thursday morning's optional skate, dressed for the game but could not ignite the Islanders' offense. They were blanked for the second time in four outings after collecting four or more goals in half of their first 14 games. Lee, who ranks second on the Islanders with 14 points, was held off the scoresheet despite having 4:09 of power-play ice time.