Islanders' Anders Lee: Slow and steady production

Lee scored the game-winning goal in the Islanders' 4-2 win over the Coyotes on Thursday night.

It's just Lee's third goal of the season and fourth point in nine games. Lee won't ever hit the 40-goal mark like he did in 2017-18. But he's still a solid, 25-30 goal winger with 50-point upside. The trouble is that those points will likely come one-by-one, just like they have so far. And that will limit his value in some head-to-head formats.