Lee scored a goal on one shot in the Islanders' 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken on Thursday.

Lee scored a power-play goal by redirecting a pass from Bo Horvat to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead. This goal snaps a 10-game goal drought for the Islanders' captain as he has really struggled to begin the season. He is now up to two goals and three points in 16 games on the season. Lee should continue to play on the third line and second power-play unit for the time being.